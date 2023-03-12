The 2022 Happiness Index Report from the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network was just released, showing Libya has rated number 86 in the happiest nations of the globe. In the Arab world, it took 5th place out of 146 states.

Scores from 0 to 10 are given to countries based on various factors. These factors include social support, personal freedom, GDP per capita, individual perspective, healthy life expectancy, and levels of corruption. Data for the study was collected over three years from 2019 to 2021, with a mathematical equation used to determine how each place was rated.

Libya: One of Africa’s Top Ten

Libya is one of Africa’s leading top ten countries on the World Happiness Report. Out of 146 of Africa’s best-ranked surveyed, those countries include:

Mauritius Libya Ivory Coast South Africa The Gambia Algeria Liberia The Congo Morocco Mozambique

Both Mauritius and Libya take the same positions as they did in the previous year. Five countries advanced sufficiently to take spots in this year’s top 10, specifically South Africa, Algeria, Liberia, Morocco, and Mozambique.

No change was seen in the final three spots. Botswana, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe are the most recent additions to this report, ranking 142, 143, and 144, while Lebanon and Afghanistan fall to 145 and 146.

Promoting Happiness in the Brain

There are a number of things that make a person happy. Not only is it affected by situations and your environment, but also your brain chemistry.

Chemicals in the brain called neurotransmitters and hormones assist your brain in comprehending, assessing, and communicating the things you are experiencing. The neurotransmitters and hormones will have specific jobs to do. Each one is triggered in a particular manner, indicating various feelings and stimulating different brain locations.

When it comes to a person’s happiness, particularly the principal indicating chemicals include:

Serotonin helps to balance out the mood. It can promote feelings of well-being and reward. Serotonin can be created by being kind to others and yourself, eating a good diet, exercising, and spending time in nature.

Dopamine is known as the feel-good hormone. This is what makes one feel happy, pleasure, and rewarded. Dopamine can be gained by being nice to others and yourself, obtaining plenty of sleep, exercising, and listening to music.

Endorphins are known as the body’s natural painkillers. Stress and discomfort can be overcome by them. Laughing, meditating, spending time outdoors, and exercising are all ways to gain endorphins.

Oxytocin can help one with social interactions to make them feel good. It can be harnessed by listening to music, spending time with others, sharing a laugh, and showing affection and love.

FAQ About World Happiness Report

What is the theme of this year’s Happiness Report?

The 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report takes into consideration it is the third year of Covid. With that being said, there is a triple focus. The report looks back to before Covid, then takes a closer look at how individuals are doing with Covid, and finally looks ahead to see how likely they are to evolve in the future.

How are the rankings calculated?

Data used for the World Happiness Report was from the Gallup World Poll surveys from 2019 to 2021. Participants were asked questions to rank from 0 to 10, with 0 being the worst possible life and 10 being the best possible life.

What is the sample size?

The typical sample size per year per country is 1,000 people. Various countries haven’t had annual inquiries. If countries had polls conducted each year, the sample size would be 3,000. Answers were utilized from the three most recent years to give an up-to-date and strong calculation of life assessments. In this year’s report, data from 2019-2021 were combined to make the sample size big enough to decrease the random sampling mistakes.

Is this sample size large enough?

A sample size of 2,000 to 3,000 is big enough to provide a good estimate at a national level.

What is Dystopia?

Dystopia is a fictitious country that has the globe’s least-happy individuals. The reason for creating Dystopia is to provide a benchmark against which all countries can be positively compared, as no country will perform more poorly than Dystopia. Each country is ranked in terms of each of the six key variables. The bottom scores noted for the six key variables, hence, represent Dystopia. Since life would be very disagreeable in a place with the world’s lowest incomes, lowest life expectancy, lowest generosity, most dishonesty, least freedom, and least social support, it is referred to as “Dystopia,” in contrast to Utopia.